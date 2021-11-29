The Police Department has released a hilarious sketch of the ‘Burglar’ deer that broke into the school.

On Sunday afternoon, police in New Hampshire issued a funny sketch of a deer they say was involved in a break-in at a local elementary school.

A complaint came in to the Barnstead Police Department from someone who said they had seen the school’s front glass broken. When the cops arrived, they discovered a 10-point buck in the school’s lobby.

According to authorities, they phoned the fire department for help in capturing the “four-legged culprit,” but by the time they arrived, the buck had exited the school through another window.

An cop attempted but failed to chase down and capture the deer.

“In the distance, a voice could be heard calling ‘On Dancer!!!’ and the suspect was gone in the flash of an eye,” BPD said in a playful statement. “Police discovered a five-point antler at the crime scene and will submit it to the crime lab to be tested for DNA.” The deer was thought to be part of a “organized crime group breaking into buildings in New Hampshire,” police joked. A lone antler was left on the ground, as well as shattered glass in front of the point of entry and a broken glass pane on one of the school’s doors, according to photos from the incident.

BPD said in a statement that a similar incident occurred on Sunday in the neighbouring community of Goffstown.

“Our Goffstown police counterparts responded to a call of a Buck inside an auto repair shop, and the suspect fled when officers arrived,” BPD posted on Facebook.

The suspects will be investigated by BPD, Goffstown police, and other law enforcement organizations, according to BPD. The Boston Police Department said in a statement that they will try to “compare hoof prints, surveillance, and booking images to discover if this is the same perpetrator from the Goffstown burglary or another member of this organized crime ring.” BPD also shared a sketch of the suspect, which depicted a deer with huge antlers, orange eyes, and a black ski mask to conceal his identify, in the post.

The inquiry into the four-legged suspect will be kept public, according to police.

A deer broke inside an elementary school in Springfield, Tennessee, according to The Washington Newsday last week.