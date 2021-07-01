The Police Board unanimously upholds the firing of the detective who obtained the warrant for Breonna Taylor.

The Louisville Matro Police Merit Board ruled 4-0 on Wednesday to uphold the firing of the police detective who was in charge of procuring the no-knock search warrant that led to Breonna Taylor’s death.

The warrant for the failed March 13, 2020 narcotics raid that resulted in the murder of 26-year-old Taylor sparked outrage and protests around the country. Jaynes’ reinstatement was decided after hours of debate and three days of hearings by the police board.

Jaynes was fired in January by former interim Police Chief Yvette Gentry, who said the detective was “untruthful about how he received some information regarding Taylor in the warrant.”

In an interview with Louisville police detectives last year, Jaynes said that despite saying in a previous statement that he did, he did not personally verify that a drug-trafficking suspect was receiving mail at Taylor’s residence. Instead, Jaynes stated he relied on information from a coworker.

Jaynes’ lawyer, Thomas Clay, maintained that he did not lie on the statement and that he had no obligation to verify information from a fellow officer before included it in his affidavit.

After the official order is issued, Jaynes will appeal the merit board’s decision to circuit court, according to Clay.