The ‘Plus-Size Hooters’ incident has sparked a debate about weight—’It Hurts My Feelings.’

Despite not being true, a photograph claiming the existence of a plus-size Hooters restaurant has sparked debate online.

Jason Furches, a TikTok user, sent the image to his account Friday, showing a line of women dressed in Hooters attire. The on-screen text declared, “The world’s first plus size Hooters just opened.”

Furches then recorded himself wearing Heelys and motioning for others to hurry up as he slid towards his door. He captioned the video, “On my way to winning customer of the year.”

Hooters has yet to announce the opening of a “plus size” location, despite receiving over 1.2 million likes in just one day. Instead, the image is most likely from a fancy dress costume worn by a group.

The authenticity of the allegation had little effect on its influence, as users flocked to the comments section to debate the utility of such a restaurant and the standard sizes of Hooters waitresses.

“Something about the fact that it has a definite place bothers me. They should be able to work from anywhere “remarked one user.

“This is hurting my feelings, why can’t I just work at a regular hooters?” another inquired.

“They should be able to work in ANY area,” one user said.

Others, on the other hand, suggested that, while having different sizes of waitresses working together is good, it could actually injure them. “I wish it would work,” one said, “but making it specifically plus size shields the ladies from customer discrimination.”

“I understand why some of you can’t work at any Hooters,” one person said, “but a lot of these females would be talked down upon and it’s sad.”

The fears appeared to be well-founded, as the comments section was littered with disparaging words about the women depicted. “It’s 2021, and you’re still putting women in the comments because of their bodies,” one TikTok user remarked.

Stella Williams, an Instagram model, went famous in 2020 after deceiving her followers into believing she was the world's first plus-size Hooters girl.