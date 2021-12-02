The petition to rename Oxford High School’s stadium has surpassed 100,000 signatures, according to Tate Myre.

More than 100,000 people have signed a petition to rename Oxford High School’s football stadium after one of the school’s best players who died in Tuesday’s massacre.

Tate Myre, 16, was one of four persons slain at the school in Michigan. He was reportedly died while attempting to disarm the shooter. Hana St. Juliana, 14, and Madisyn Baldwin and Justin Shilling, both 17, died on Wednesday as a result of their injuries.

After the shooting, an online petition was started calling for the school’s Wildcat Stadium to be renamed after Myre, a former Oxford Wildcats running back.

“To his fellow students at Oxford High School, Tate is not only a hero, but a legend; his act of bravery should be remembered forever and passed down through generations; he put his life in danger to try and help the thousands of other students at Oxford High School,” according to the change.org petition.

The petition has received over 120,000 signatures in less than 48 hours since the shooting.

Myre was named captain for the 2021 season despite his youth, and he had been scouted by the University of Toledo.

Myre thanked the Toleda coaches for inviting him to a football game at the institution in a tweet written two days before the shooting. Myre is sporting his Oxford varsity jacket in a photo that accompanies the statement.

“Seniors following the lead of a freshmen is extremely rare, almost non-existent,” Jordan Ackerman, the athletic director at Oxford from 2017 to 2021, told The Daily Tribune.

“While Tate’s physical skill will be recognized, his legacy will go on because he was such a fantastic person who made everyone around him better.”

Following his passing, Oxford football coach Zach Line also paid tribute to the 16-year-old.

“Tate was and always will be a shining beacon for Oxford,” Line wrote on Twitter. “It’s difficult to put into words how much he meant to me, but he will always have a special place in my heart. God reaches down and touches a select few people, and he was one of them. I have FOUR TWO feelings for you.” The petition has been sent to the Oxford Wildcats for comment.

