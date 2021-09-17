The Pentagon says the US drone attack in Kabul that killed ten people was a’mistake.’

The head of the United States General Command, General Kenneth McKenzie, confirmed on Friday that a lethal attack in Afghanistan was a “error” that killed people.

“This strike was carried out in the serious conviction that it would avoid an imminent threat to our forces and the evacuees at the airport, but it was a mistake for which I apologize,” McKenzie told reporters on Friday.

The US drone strike on a white Toyota Corolla in Afghanistan on August 29 was initially justified as required to avoid an attack on American forces. The military eventually confirmed that it was responsible for the deaths of ten civilians, including seven children.

McKenzie said in a news conference scheduled on the spur of the moment Friday afternoon, “We didn’t have the luxury of time.” “We used the notion of reasonable certainty to strike.”

The US government is contemplating compensation for those murdered, but McKenzie says it’s tough to reach people on the ground in Afghanistan.

McKenzie remarked, “Frankly, we thought this was a good lead.” “We were mistaken.”

Despite reports of doubts about its authenticity, McKenzie said it took “collecting the information” to establish that it wasn’t an appropriate strike.

He remarked, “We worked incredibly quickly to get this information out.”