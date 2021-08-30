The Pentagon says the situation in Afghanistan remains tense as the withdrawal deadline approaches on Tuesday.

More than 122,000 individuals have been evacuated from Afghanistan in recent weeks, including Americans and Afghan allies, as the deadline for U.S. forces to leave the country approaches on Tuesday, bringing the country’s longest conflict to a close.

“U.S. military troops have demonstrated tremendous bravery and compassion in putting themselves in harm’s way to evacuate as many American citizens and Afghans as possible during this operation,” Army Major General Hank Taylor, a logistics specialist on the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters Monday. “The evacuation’s objective was to assist as many individuals as possible in leaving Afghanistan.”

The US troop exit comes amid rising security concerns in the South Asian country following the Taliban’s recent takeover. Taylor stated that US forces shot down multiple missiles intended at Kabul’s airport on Monday morning.

At least 13 personnel of the US military were among the scores of people killed or injured in an attack near the airport carried out by ISIS-K, an Afghan affiliate of the extremist group Islamic State.

How many Americans are still in Afghanistan and wish to be evacuated is unknown. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Monday that the State Department had been in contact with more Americans in the area.

“Given the tense security climate we’re dealing with, I think it’d be better if we just didn’t talk about it any more than that,” he said.

Kirby also refused to say when the deadline for withdrawals will be on Tuesday.

“We are in a particularly dangerous time now—not that it hasn’t always been dangerous—but it is particularly dangerous now, and we simply aren’t going to detail every aspect of our force protection measures in public while we still have troops in harm’s way and people trying to get out of Afghanistan,” he said.

Since the evacuation effort began in earnest at the end of July, the US has evacuated approximately 122,300 persons, with approximately 5,400 of them being American citizens.

As America’s withdrawal date loomed, the Taliban overthrew Kabul’s government, and former President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. The US military has been working with the Taliban to ensure that Americans are able to exit the country if they so desire.

