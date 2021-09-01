The Pentagon promises that the military will ‘learn’ from the tumultuous Afghanistan withdrawal.

Top Pentagon officials promised a full investigation into how America’s longest war ended in a shambles this week, perhaps leaving hundreds of Americans left in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters on Wednesday, “We’re going to learn from this experience as a force.” “For years to come, how we arrived to this point in Afghanistan will be researched and studied.”

The last American troops left Afghanistan on Monday, only one minute before a Tuesday deadline to withdraw troops nearly two decades after the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, which prompted the deployment of military forces in the first place.

While standing at Milley’s side, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters, “There has never been a single operation that I’ve been engaged in where we didn’t discover that there was something that we might have done better, more efficiently, or more effectively.” “There is no such thing as a perfect operation.”

It was the first time both spoke publicly about the backlash they’ve received over their decision to leave Afghanistan, despite the fact that some Americans who wanted to return were unable to reach the airport in Kabul, where 13 US service members were killed last week in an attack carried out by the Islamic State militant group’s Khorasan branch (ISIS-K).

“Thirteen of our very best paid the ultimate price,” Austin added, “and many of them were too young to directly recall the 9/11 attacks.”

Milley continued, “They really gave their tomorrows for people they never knew.”

The United States had pledged to depart Afghanistan after training Afghan armed forces, but the Taliban remained a menace and pushed in, overthrowing the government even before American troops had left and thousands of Americans and Afghan friends had still to be evacuated.

President Joe Biden has defended the decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan, most recently in a fiery speech on Tuesday, claiming that the US has been in the nation for far too long and had no choice but to leave.

"I wasn't going to extend this forever war, and I wasn't going to extend this forever exit," Biden declared in a White House address, declining to take questions from reporters.