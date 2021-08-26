The Pentagon claims that the Kabul Airport explosion resulted in US casualties, but the exact number is unknown.

The explosion outside Afghanistan’s Kabul airport on Thursday morning was triggered by a “complex” strike, according to Pentagon press secretary John Kirby, which resulted in a number of U.S. and civilian casualties.

The number of victims has yet to be confirmed by the Defense Department, but it will continue to provide updates.

At least one more explosion occurred at or near the Baron Hotel, which is located near the airport’s Abbey Gate, according to Kirby.

In a tweet, Kirby stated that the incident “has resulted in an unknown number of casualties,” but that he will continue to provide updates.

Kirby reported earlier on Thursday that the incident happened outside Hamid Karzai International Airport, with a “unclear” number of casualties.

We can confirm that the explosion at the Kabul airport’s Abbey Gate killed an unknown number of people. We’ll keep you updated.

Kirby stated earlier this morning that evacuations “would not be completed” in 36 hours, but he reiterated that US troops are evacuating as many individuals as they can until the mission is completed.

Between Wednesday and Thursday, roughly 13,400 people were evacuated from Afghanistan, according to the White House. 17 US military flights evacuating roughly 5,100 people and 74 coalition aircraft evacuating around 8,300 people from Kabul are included in the statistic.

