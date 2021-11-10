The Pennsylvania School Mask Mandate is thrown down by the court due to the official’s lack of authority.

A mask rule imposed by Pennsylvania’s acting health secretary has been overturned.

The ruling was made by a 4-1 vote of the Commonwealth Court, siding with Republican senators who sued to overturn the mask rule. The verdict was decided by the judges because Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam did not follow state laws when it came to establishing regulations, with Governor Tom Wolf accepting the mask mandate without a pre-existing emergency declaration.

The court’s opinion was written by Judge Christine Fizzano Cannon. She stated in it that health secretaries do not have “blanket authority to make new rules and regulations out of thin air, provided they are tied in some way to disease control or may otherwise be classified as disease control measures.” The judges, however, “express no view regarding the science or efficacy of mask-wearing, or the politics driving the tremendous controversy the matter continues to produce,” according to Cannon. Despite this, the Wolf government intends to appeal the decision as soon as possible. According to a spokeswoman for the administration, the secretary of health’s power to establish such a mandate is based on pre-existing statutes.

“The Department of Health has directed counsel to submit an appeal today,” Beth Rementer, the department’s press secretary, stated. “The Commonwealth Court’s judgement will be immediately stayed upon the filing of the appeal.” In September, the original rule was enacted in response to a spike in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations. Even if they were completely vaccinated, all students, employees, and visitors at K-12 schools were compelled to wear masks under Beam’s requirement.

Beam’s ruling was “a sound interpretive rule that tracks the statutory and regulatory authority vested upon her,” noted Judge Michael Wojcik, one of two Democrats on the five-judge panel that heard the case.

In May, voters adopted a pair of constitutional amendments limiting the length of gubernatorial disaster declarations, which were pushed through by Republican state lawmakers.

The issue for State Representative Jesse Topper, who sued alongside Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, parents, and educational entities, was not the masks themselves, according to him. He said that the Beam directive was a “workaround” for a constitutional provision that limited the executive branch’s jurisdiction during a state of emergency. This is a condensed version of the information.