The Pandemic Recession in the United States lasted about two months, according to a committee report.

According to a committee study released Monday by the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), the United States’ pandemic recession lasted about two months and concluded in April 2020.

The Business Cycle Dating Committee of the National Bureau of Economic Research estimated that the recession would finish in April 2020 because that was when the economy’s jobs and output were at their lowest. According to the Associated Press, the group stated that the economy began to recover in May 2020, as the pandemic’s recession was the shortest on record.

The committee did not find that the economy had returned to normal capacity after concluding that a trough occurred in April 2020, according to the committee’s announcement.

It was stated that if another recession arises, it will be distinct from the most recent one. There are currently 6.8 million fewer employment than there were before to the proliferation of COVID-19 around the world.

The end of the recession does not imply that the economy has recovered completely.

The recovery has been patchy over the last year, but it is nearing completion in some areas. Analysts believe the economy’s output of goods and services achieved its pre-pandemic level in the April-June quarter.

The government will disclose its first estimate of the economy’s second-quarter gross domestic product — total output of goods and services — on July 29. This will determine whether the economy has recovered to pre-pandemic levels.

The NBER’s Business Cycle Dating Committee is led by Stanford’s Robert Hall and consists of eight academic economists. Robert Gordon of Northwestern University and Valerie Ramey of the University of California, San Diego are among the other members.

While output is believed to have fully recovered, unemployment remains high at 5.9%, compared to 3.5 percent prior to the slump, which was a half-century low.

The fact that output has likely fully recovered but jobs have not will raise concerns about companies’ ability to produce products and services. This is a condensed version of the information.