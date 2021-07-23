The Pandemic isn’t expected to end until the middle of 2022, according to the WHO.

While life appears to be returning to normal in some areas, the World Health Organization (WHO) has labeled anyone who believe the pandemic is gone as “fools.” The WHO believes the virus will last at least another year.

In March of last year, the WHO declared the SARS-CoV-2 outbreak a pandemic, praising the successful development of the vaccine as critical to ending the virus’s death and economic devastation. The WHO, on the other hand, has expressed dissatisfaction with countries’ failure to assist with the vaccination of low- and middle-income countries, a choice that the organization’s head believes is preventing the pandemic from ending.

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced on Wednesday a global aim of vaccinating at least 10% of the population of each nation by September. Ghebreyesus expects to attain 40% by the end of the year, and 70% by the middle of the next year.

Ghebreyesus added, “These are the important milestones we must accomplish jointly to end the pandemic.” “Because the solutions are in our hands, [the pandemic]will end when the world chooses to end it.”

Ghebreyesus has grown frustrated that a large portion of those vaccinations are in only a few countries, despite the fact that more than 2 billion people have been vaccinated against COVID-19, accounting for about a fourth of the global population. While this is well below the 70% needed to potentially achieve herd immunity, Ghebreyesus has become frustrated that a large portion of those vaccinations are in only a few countries.

Vaccine inequities, he said, is a “moral failure” as well as “epidemiologically and economically self-defeating.” Low vaccination rates in some parts of the world allow the virus to spread and raise the chances of new mutations emerging, according to health experts.

While vaccinations have shown successful against the existing mutations, the more mutations that appear, the more likely it is that someone will be able to avoid vaccination. Ghebreyesus cautioned that if this happened, new vaccines would have to be developed and the entire world would have to be re-vaccinated.

Although the United States has nearly reached the 70% mark, there are considerable differences between states. According to a tracker kept by Brown University, ten states aren’t expected to vaccinate 70% of their population until 2022, and West Virginia may fall short of that goal. This is a condensed version of the information.