The owner of the ‘Not Haunted’ piano asks for someone to take it, and the ad for it becomes viral.

Despite the owner wants someone to take it up—for free—a humorous listing for a piano insists it’s “not haunted.”

The musical instrument ended up on Craigslist, where its Florida-based owner listed it for a meager $1, but made it clear that no money would be exchanged.

Photos of a square-shaped wooden frame with iconic black and white keys, none of which appear to be missing, identified the brand as a Lester, dated from circa 1966.

Despite the fact that it appears to be in fine shape, the owner is desperately attempting to find it a new home, despite the fact that the ad may turn off potential buyers.

Timothy Burke posted a picture of the ad, along with two images, to Twitter, with the caption: “Free piano” (you pick it up). Lester in the year 1966. Lutz is a suburb of Tampa. In no way was I possessed or haunted. Tuned in less than 24 months; performed by human hands in less than 6 minutes.

“This is not a player piano; it does not play on its own. It also comes with a bench. There are wheels on it. Please remove this from my residence.”

The article, which was published last week, has received over 80,000 likes and was shared on Reddit on Friday, where it has already received over 30,000 upvotes.

Burke titled his post, “I’m sorry what,” and followed up the next day with an update. “I enquired about getting the haunted piano more than 24 hours ago now,” he stated. I live close by and was prepared to pick it up. I have not received any response from the person who placed the ad.”

Burke shared the owner’s reaction online, which stated: “Currently, yes, but I guarantee you it is not haunted” (to the best of my knowledge.) If you’re still interested, please let me know. You are the next in line, with four people behind you.”

It’s unclear whether Burke ended up with the piano, but the new owner could be able to sell it for a profit.

A 1922 Lester Mahogany Baby Grand Piano sold for $25,000 on the website Antique Piano Shop, and a Lester Victorian Oak Upright Piano from 1901 is available for $18,000 following restoration.

