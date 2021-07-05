The owner of a Texas bookstore shares a letter from an anti-mask customer.

A Texas bookstore owner shared the letter he received from a customer who was turned away for not wearing a mask.

The Painted Porch is located in Bastrop County in Texas, where the state’s mask mandate was lifted in March. However, some businesses have chosen to keep their mask policies in place. With only 43.7 percent of Bastrop County currently fully vaccinated, according to Texas Department of State Health Services data, The Painted Porch owner Ryan Holiday decided to ask his customers to continue wearing a mask.

“The policy is a wonderful filter. People who are vaccinated or have taken the pandemic seriously don’t care. It’s the very people you want wearing a mask who get upset, and then when they rush out, all I feel is relief. They probably wouldn’t have bought anything anyway,” says Holiday, who volunteered at vaccination centers during the pandemic.

Holiday posted the letter on his Twitter account July 3, writing, “Funny letter from a customer at The Painted Porch.”

“You rarely get physical letters these days, so I was surprised to get anything at all. You hope when someone takes the time to write a letter it’s because they have something nice to say,” he told Newsweek.

The letter itself is dated June 25 and appears to be from an anonymous 56-year-old woman who introduces that she has a master’s degree in library and information science and did not vote for Trump. “I am writing to let you know that I was disappointed yesterday when I had to leave your bookstore because of your mask duty,” she began.

After clarifying her support for local stores and bookstores, she wrote, “I can no longer tolerate the theater that is ‘the mask.'” The customer disputed the effectiveness of masks, claiming that only N95 masks are “effective at stopping a virus,” which is still “not 100% effective.” The CDC, on the other hand, recommends “non-ventilated multilayered cloth masks to prevent transmission of SARS-CoV-2,” noting that “cloth masks work on par with surgical masks as barriers to source control in some studies.”

The woman went on to explain her views that the pandemic “is being used as a political tool to divide and polarize people, families and communities […]The general population of benevolent, kind-hearted and caring people is being purposefully manipulated to destabilize society, shut down local economies and small businesses like your own, eliminate access to broad and far-reaching areas of legitimate information, and upend life as we know it,” she wrote.

“When I decided to leave your store today, I felt alienated, isolated, and deeply saddened that I was turned away. Just as I was turned away, so was a potential referral, a regular customer and a member of your community. I have lost loved ones to COVID, one who has died and those who have been driven into complete isolation by manipulative falsehoods and propaganda foisted upon us for over a year,” she added. The woman then wrote that her son had fallen into depression over the past year and had turned to drugs as a coping mechanism.

Toward the end of the letter, the customer compared dividing people over masks and vaccines to Jim Crow laws, writing, “I found your book display ironic because if we allow this bizarre agenda to manifest itself to its fullest extent, we will soon have a new form of ‘separate but equal,’ a new form of segregation, a new version of ‘Jim Crow.'”

“We have two young children who cannot yet be vaccinated. That’s why we have a mask policy, full stop, and the idea that anyone would have a problem with that in the middle of a deadly pandemic is absurd,” Holiday told Newsweek.

“We also care about our employees and their families and everyone in this community, We would feel absolutely terrible if anyone contracted COVID-19 in our store, when it is so easily preventable by such a simple policy. Does it cost us some business? Maybe a little. But generally, people who love books are good people and they are also smart! So 99.9 percent of people don’t care.”

After sharing the letter to Twitter, Holiday was flooded with the opinions of others and divided users at the same time. Some were in agreement with Holiday, with one person writing: “I agree with her in some respects but I also think if a business chooses to require masks then wear it and shut up. It’s not oppressive, it’s not dividing, it’s a common courtesy. Even if it helps by only 1% then it’s worth it not to cause harm to each other.”

Others felt the mask policy of the bookstore was unnecessary, like this commenter who said: “I loved your book store despite the pretty dumb mask requirement. You and the woke Apple store are the last holdouts of that kind of thinking. While I was there, I saw two sets of customers leave when told they had to wear a mask.”

Holiday however defended his choice online to continue asking customers to wear facemasks, writing that it’s, “not even a question for me of what I’d prefer, keeping my kids and my employees safe or losing (the worst kind of) customers in a county that is barely 40% vaccinated.”