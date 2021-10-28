The owner of a backpack found with illegal drugs is being asked to return it by the Louisiana Police Department.

The backpack is made by Nike. It’s mostly constructed of black material, with white zippers and a white “swoosh” insignia on the outside of the main pocket. According to WAFB, the officers discovered the backpack while cleaning trash from a road near the city’s northeastern zone.

Officers discovered 50 grams of cocaine powder, 120 tablets of the extremely addictive opioid oxycodone, a digital scale, and a number of little plastic bags inside the backpack. Smaller amounts of medications are frequently weighed and packaged for individual sale using a scale and bags.

“Given the quantity of controlled substances found in the Nike bag, as well as the weighing device and packaging materials, it is reasonable to believe that the bag and contents belong to a businessperson such as a’street pharmacist,’ who is likely eager to recover these items of his or her inventory,” Walker Police Chief David Addison said.

“One of the services we provide is reuniting property owners with their lost, missing, or stolen stuff,” Addison stated. “We’re particularly interested in locating the owner of this discovered property.” The agency has also requested that anyone with information on the owner of the backpack contact them.

The cops are unlikely to want to restore the property to its owner. It’s more likely that the owner of the backpack will be arrested. The backpack would be taken into police evidence after the arrest.

The arrestee could then be questioned by legal authorities to see if they got the narcotics from a well-connected dealer or were part of a larger organized crime gang.

People who have less than 28 grams of cocaine can face up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine under Louisiana law. With bigger quantities of the substance, both the prison sentence and the fine might be increased. A convicted seller could face up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000 if prosecutors can establish they intended to sell the narcotic.

Possessing oxycodone with the intent to distribute it can result in a prison sentence of up to two years. This is a condensed version of the information.