The outcome of the recall is a “matter of life and death,” according to a new Gavin Newsom ad.

According to a campaign ad released Monday by Governor Gavin Newsom’s team, the outcome of next month’s California gubernatorial recall election will be “a matter of life and death” because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The commercial compared Newsom’s approach to enforcing vaccine regulations to those of his Republican opponent, conservative radio presenter Larry Elder.

As the number of new virus infections in California increased due to the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant, Newsom announced a vaccine requirement for health-care workers, and a similar requirement for teachers and school staff was implemented last week as students returned to their classrooms for in-person instruction. While Newsom’s Stop the Republican Recall campaign claimed that the Democrat was “protecting California” in the commercial, it also claimed that Elder was spreading “deadly” conspiracy theories.

“What is at risk in the recall on September 14? At the start of the 30-second commercial, a narrator declares, “It’s a question of life and death.”

Later in the commercial, Elder is seen posing with former President Donald Trump for a photo in which both men give a thumbs-up. It also includes a screenshot of Elder’s August 10 tweet, in which he stated that if he is elected to replace Newsom, California will have no mask or vaccine regulations.

This recall election is a life or death situation when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccination.

Larry Elder, the Republican front-runner, has stated that on his first day in office, he will eliminate all vaccine mandates.

View our new commercial and VOTE NO by September 14th. pic.twitter.com/8KlWlLydWG

StopTheRepublicanRecall (@StopRepRecall) 16 August 2021

Elder is described as the “top Republican candidate” in the September 14 recall election, according to the ad, who “peddled deadly conspiracy theories and will abolish vaccine mandates on Day One, endangering school closures and our recovery.”

It ends by urging California voters to vote against removing Newsom from office in order to “stop the spread.”

The ad is the latest in a series of ads by the Newsom campaign that compares the Democrat to Elder. In a fundraising email sent out last week, Newsom’s team described Elder as “an anti-vax conspiracy spreader” who was “not the guy you want in government while Delta rages” and “the guy who will become governor if Gavin Newsom loses this recall.”

