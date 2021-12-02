The original message of Black Lives Matter, according to Donald Trump, was to “Kill the Police.”

During an interview on British television, former President Donald Trump erroneously claimed that the Black Lives Matter organization advocated violence against police officers.

Trump mentioned the debunked conspiracy theory that left-wing activists were involved in the storming of the Capitol on January 6, as well as claiming that an anti-police chant heard at a 2015 protest was the original message of Black Lives Matter, in a conversation with Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage, now a host on GB News.

“Isn’t it shocking that it all started with ‘pigs in a blanket?’ Are you aware of this? Trump told Farage, “The saying ‘Fry ’em like bacon.'”

“That was about our fantastic police force. And then all of a sudden it’s mainstream? No, I don’t believe so.

“As well as antifa.” “It’s terrible,” Trump added. “Antifa was there at that rally, and antifa was leading a large number of individuals on that January day.” And I’ll think that it’s amazing that nothing bad occurs to them.” Farage pressed Trump on whether he believes the Black Lives Matter movement, which began in 2013 as a protest against police brutality against African Americans, is primarily about racial equality.

“They’re about politics,” Trump remarked, “but I think they’re about a lot of other things.”

“If you go back to their origins and what they were saying, ‘Kill the cops,’ that’s what they were saying.” They’re basically saying, ‘Kill the cops.’ Is that going to be mainstream? “This isn’t good.” The shout “cook them like bacon” Trump mentioned was sung at a Black Lives Matter protest march in St Paul, Minnesota, in 2015.

The cry was chanted by a group that was separate from the national Black Lives Matter organization, according to CNN in July 2020, and it has never been an official, national, or famous slogan of the movement.

During Trump’s stay in the White House, he regularly mentioned the “awful” chant, saying it was the first time he heard of the Black Lives Matter movement.

During the final presidential debate against Joe Biden in October 2020, he cited the “pigs in a blanket” cry, claiming to be the “least racist person in this room.”

The Black Lives Matter movement did not originate with a call to kill police officers, despite what the former president claims.

It. This is a condensed version of the information.