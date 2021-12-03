The Oregon Wolf Pack is one of eight people who have died as a result of poisoning; police are seeking assistance with the investigation.

After exhausted all leads in the poisoning of eight wolves earlier this year, Oregon State Police (OSP) appealed to the public for assistance on Thursday.

The law enforcement organization announced in a press release that it is investigating five deaths from the Catherine Pack in Union County, as well as three deaths from distinct packs.

Authorities were notified by one of the wolves’ collars and discovered the five fatal wolves and a dead magpie southeast of Mount Harris on Feb. 9.

Authorities discovered another magpie, a skunk, and a wolf from the Keating Pack dead near where the other animals were located on March 11.

The animals were transferred to the US Fish and Wildlife Service forensics lab in Ashland, according to the Associated Press. The lab’s findings revealed that the animals had been poisoned.

Two other wolves were recovered in Union County shortly after, in April and July, with toxicology testing confirming two different forms of poison in both wolves.

Because there are only approximately 170 wolves in the state, Sristi Kamal, a senior northwest spokeswoman for the Defenders of Wildlife in Portland, told the Associated Press that losing eight wolves is “so heinous.”

“This is heinous,” Kamal exclaimed. “This is certainly a deliberate and repeated offense.” According to the Associated Press, the Catherine Pack is the first wolf pack to be fatally poisoned in Oregon, according to Captain Stephanie Bigman of the Oregon State Police in Salem.

“As far as I know,” Bigman responded, “there are no suspects.” “All investigation leads have been exhausted, which is why we’re asking for help from the public.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

“The poisoning of the Catherine wolf pack is heartbreaking and disgusting,” said Sophia Ressler, a Center for Biological Diversity staff attorney. “No wolf should have to go through this. Such heinous acts demonstrate how much more work is required to cohabit with these extremely essential species.” Wolves originally roamed most of the United States, but by the 1930s, most of them had been wiped out by government-sponsored poisoning and trapping efforts.

After animals from Canada were reintroduced in Idaho and Yellowstone National Park, more than 2,000 wolves now roam six states in the Northern Rockies and Pacific Northwest. This is a condensed version of the information.