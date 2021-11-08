The Oregon Teachers Union has filed a lawsuit over the ban on Black Lives Matter and Pride Flags.

Last week, an Oregon teachers union filed a lawsuit against a local school district over a decision taken by school board members earlier this year to prohibit the display of Black Lives Matter and gay pride flags on district property.

The lawsuit, a copy of which was shared by the Portland-based news station KOIN, claims that the board’s decision violates free speech rights guaranteed by the Oregon and United States constitutions, as well as due process and equal protection rights guaranteed by the federal Constitution’s Fourteenth Amendment. The Newberg Education Association (NEA) filed a lawsuit against the public K-12 Newberg School District on November 3.

According to the lawsuit, the school board’s new policy “unreasonably discriminates against plaintiffs based on the substance of their speech,” “prohibits free expression on public land,” and “is not justified by any historical exception.”

According to the lawsuit, the new policy “prohibits expression that would not cause any of the alleged effects sought to be avoided by defendants, including speech related to BLM and Pride that finds support among all organizations responsible for educating students in the state of Oregon, including the [Oregon Department of Education].”

The school board approved a resolution in August to remove any Black Lives Matter “signs, flags, placards, clothes, buttons, and all other forms of display,” as well as “all instances of the emblem known as the Pride flag,” from district premises “immediately.” The American and Oregon state flags were excepted from the original resolution.

According to Oregon Public Broadcasting, the NEA informed the board of its legal concerns about the resolution, following which the board altered the policy to be less explicit and prohibit the display of images or symbols relating to “political” or “controversial” themes.

The Oregon State Board of Education passed its own resolution urging the district to reconsider its decision. "All Oregon school districts, public charter schools, and education service districts must urgently affirm that 'Black Lives Matter' by seeking to establish space in classrooms and within the school community for debate and support on issues of race and equity," the resolution says.