The Oregon County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning to those who refuse to comply with evacuation orders.

Wildfires have raged throughout ten drought-stricken Western states, leading local officials to issue legal warnings to people who refuse to evacuate.

According to the Associated Press, the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office stated it would issue citations or possibly arrest those who disobeyed orders to “leave now” in fire-prone regions.

According to state fire officials, the Bootleg fire, which is burning in southwestern Oregon near the California border, doubled in size over the weekend, posing a threat to roughly 2,000 houses. Officials say at least seven homes and more than 40 additional structures have been destroyed by fire.

Tim McCarley, whose home was in the evacuation zone, told KPTV-TV that he and his family were forced to evacuate their home with flames chasing them on Friday.

“They told us to get the heck out because if we didn’t, we’d all die,” he explained.

“Like a firenado,” he said, with flames flying dozens of feet into the air and hopping around, seizing trees “and then just explosions, boom, boom, boom, boom.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, about 60 wildfires have ripped through bone-dry wood and brush from Alaska to Wyoming. More than half of the significant active fires were in Arizona, Idaho, and Montana.

The fires broke out as the West experienced its second round of dangerously high temperatures in as many weeks. According to scientists, a megadrought caused by climate change is also contributing to conditions that make fires even more hazardous.

The heat wave appeared to have crested in many regions, according to the National Weather Service, and excessive heat warnings were likely to be lifted by Tuesday. However, in other California deserts, the warnings lasted into Tuesday night, and several locations were still expecting highs in the 80s and 90s.

After days of battling fires fuelled by winds, hot weather, and low humidity that stripped the moisture from vegetation, the Beckwourth Complex, a combined pair of lightning-ignited blazes in Northern California, was less than 25% surrounded. More than 3,000 people in isolated northern areas in adjacent Nevada were ordered to evacuate.

There were reports of burning homes, but the extent of the damage was still unknown. The fire had claimed the lives of 140 people.