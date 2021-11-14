The only survivor of the Lake Michigan plane crash that killed her father is an 11-year-old girl.

After surviving a plane disaster in which four other people were murdered, including her father, an 11-year-old girl was gravely damaged.

The reason of the Island Airways commuter plane crash near Beaver Island, Michigan, on Saturday, November 13, is under investigation.

According to 9and10news, the plane was flying into Welke Airport when it went down, according to the Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office.

The pilot, three adult passengers, and two dogs were murdered, according to the Petoskey News-Review.

Mike Perdue, Kate Leese, and Adam Kendall, all of whom were killed, have been identified.