The one-cent pay check of a waitress has sparked a viral debate about tipping culture in the United States.

After going viral, a server’s display of her meager pay checks sparked debate online about the efficacy of tipping culture.

Liny, a Nashville server known as @lvndsmac, used TikTok to demonstrate her last three pay stubs from the past six weeks. Each one was incredibly low-cost, with one paying only $0.01 and the rest holding nothing.

“A server’s life. This is a six-week ‘pay period.’ Please tip your servers “She scribbled on the computer screen. Over 1.9 million people have watched the video.

Despite the fact that the video depicted such low salaries, which shocked people online, Liny did not labor for that amount. Instead, most states in the United States use a tip credit system, which forces restaurants to supplement their wages to meet the hourly minimum wage if their tips fall short.

Employers in Tennessee, where Liny works, are required to pay the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour. Restaurants must pay $2.13 as a “cash wage” and the remainder in tips if the server does not make it.

As a result of Liny’s low pay, she earned at least minimum wage in tips, which are immediately deducted from her cash wage.

Liny acknowledged this in response to comments on the video, but it didn’t stop a discussion in the comments about tipping culture.

An overwhelming majority of comments refuted the fundamental idea of tipping culture, which is widespread in the United States. Many people believe that restaurants, rather than customers, should be responsible for paying the wages of their servers.

“I always tip,” one user said, “but eateries ought to pay you guys.”

“Tipping culture is a waste of time. You can blame these companies for not paying you “Another was written.

“It’s not my job to pay your bills; I’ve got my own,” a TikTok user observes.

Although the concept of a non-tipping system differs from what is common in the United States, it is already practiced in many other nations throughout the world. The protocol is in place in many European countries.