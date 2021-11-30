The Oklahoma Board of Pardons and Paroles denies clemency to a death row inmate whose attorneys claim is mentally ill.

According to the Associated Press, Oklahoma’s Pardon and Parole Board denied clemency for a death row convict whose lawyers contended is mentally ill and suffers from brain damage.

Donald Grant, now 45, stole the LaQuinta Inn in Del City in 2001 and then murdered two employees to ensure there were no witnesses. Felicia Suzette Smith and Brenda McElyea were both shot and stabbed.

Grant spoke to the pardon board, claiming that he would undo the past if he could, but that he can’t. He also professed “deep, honest guilt” for the murders and apologized. Grant’s counsel argued that his mental condition and unhappy childhood should be taken into account while seeking pardon for him.

Grant was routinely molested and assaulted by family members as a child. He grew raised in a home where his parents struggled with alcoholism, drug abuse, and mental illness.

Susan Otto, the Federal Public Defender, stated, “Executing Donald Grant will go against the tide of history.” “In this circumstance, mercy is required. It understands that this individual, who is mentally ill and has suffered brain damage, is not an appropriate target for death.” Brandon Clabes, a retired Midwest City police chief, also spoke to the board, calling the murders “one of the most horrible and gruesome homicides I’ve ever dealt with.” The pardon board voted 4-1 on Tuesday to deny the clemency plea.

Unless a court intervenes, the state will execute Grant on Jan. 27, 2022, as a result of the referendum.

Grant allegedly repeatedly bludgeoned McElyea while she begged him to save her life, according to court filings.

During a 20-minute presentation before the board that was occasionally rambling and fragmented, Grant said of the crime, “I can’t change that.” “I’d alter it if I could, but I can’t.” Grant’s lawyers also talked about his childhood in a New York City housing complex during the 1980s crack epidemic, when he was abused frequently and members of his family struggled with alcoholism, drug addiction, and mental illness.

The board also heard from McElyea’s sister and aunt, who pleaded with them to deny Grant clemency.

Shirl Filcher, McElyea’s sister, recounted the agony she felt when she had to tell their father that McElyea had been killed.

"I had to dial my father's number."