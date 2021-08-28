The Oklahoma Attorney General intends to file lawsuits against school districts that require students to wear face masks.

Attorney General John O’Connor of Oklahoma intends to sue public schools that publicly defy state statutes against mask demands in public classrooms.

O’Connor told KOKI-TV on Friday that he wants to launch multiple cases next week as a result of school districts breaking state law. A mask mandate can only be imposed under the recently enacted law if Governor Kevin Stitt declares a State of Emergency.

KOKI-TV quoted O’Connor as saying, “Look, these aren’t awful people.” “They want to do all possible to protect their children in the greatest way possible. Both sides of the dispute require the courts to resolve this matter, and it is my obligation to enforce and defend the state’s laws.”

O’Connor was also asked about Tusla Public Schools managers who decided to tighten mask requirements for kids and faculty, according to KOKI-TV. “It will not be up to personal or parental preference,” O’Connor told KOKI-TV. Moreover, while he intends to sue, his office will seek an injunction against all districts that impose mask mandates while the case is being resolved in court.

O’Connor added that because this is an important subject, he wants the courts to resolve the dispute between the legislature and school districts as quickly as feasible.

Mask mandates have been met with strong opposition, primarily from Republican governors and lawmakers.

A Florida judge decided on Friday that Governor Ron DeSantis’ executive order prohibiting schools from implementing mask rules was unconstitutional. DeSantis’ spokeswoman stated that he intends to appeal and challenge the ruling.

In a statement, Jared Ochs, director of communications for Florida’s Education Department, stated, “We are enormously unhappy that the verdict made today by the Second Judicial Circuit discards the rule of law.”

“This decision violates parents’ fundamental and well-established rights to make private health-care and educational decisions for their children,” Ochs stated. “We will keep fighting to ensure that every child has access to an education. We are devoted to parents’ fundamental rights and will pursue an appeal to guarantee that this democratic foundation is preserved,” Ochs added.

