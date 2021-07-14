The Ohio Police Department is removing the “Thin Blue Line” flag due to public outrage.

Following public backlash, the police department in Solon, Ohio, removed a “thin blue line” flag from its station on Tuesday.

Police Chief Richard Tonelli of the City of Solon Police Department stated the flag had only been flying for a brief time before being taken down due to a “divisive and unhealthy reaction” in the community.

Tonelli stated in a statement, “It is sad that the thin blue line imagery has been associated with radical and dismissive attitudes that are opposed to our beliefs; however, we are sensitive to the reality that it alienates us from people we are pledged to serve and protect.”

The flag, according to Tonelli’s police, signifies respect for law enforcement and those who have died in the line of duty. He did admit, though, that it has become a symbol of hostility to the racial justice movement for some.

Tonelli stated, “It was never our goal to inflame tensions.” “It is critical for us to keep the public’s trust in our officers.”

On Tuesday, the police department announced the removal of the flag on its Facebook page.

On Tuesday, Solon Mayor Edward Kraus issued a statement. Along with expressing support for the police department, he claimed that the placement of the flag on police department premises was misinterpreted by the public. Nonetheless, he recognized the need of lowering the flag.

“To tell you the truth, this is a result of our contemporary atmosphere, and it tarnishes even the best intentions,” Kraus added. “In order to keep the conversation focused solely on supporting our officers, I suggested that the present ‘thin blue line’ flag be removed in the hopes that another emblem would be more appropriate.”

Tonelli has a National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial flag, according to Kraus, which can be placed on the police department premises instead. Kraus said that he hoped Solon residents would “find this flag, whose primary goal is to memorialize those who died in the line of duty, to speak for supporting our great and honored Police Department.”

