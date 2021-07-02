The Ohio Baseball Field is swallowed by a large sinkhole.

In Ohio, a massive sinkhole developed out due to a defective drain line, devouring a baseball field.

According to a Facebook post by City Council member Brian Mueller, the sinkhole emerged on McDonald Commons in the city of Madeira, Ohio, on Thursday morning after a drain pipe failed during high rainfall.

“Overnight, heavy rain caused flooding throughout the city, especially in the core business area. A drain pipe at McDonald Commons failed, resulting in a 20′ x 40′ sinkhole near baseball field B,” Mueller wrote in the post.

Between Wednesday and Thursday, the Cincinnati Enquirer claimed that the area received more than 3 inches of rain in less than 24 hours.

On his Facebook page, Mueller posted a snapshot of the sinkhole. A major portion of the baseball field had been damaged, and a fence had been erected to keep people out of the area.

He stated that the city anticipates the hole to worsen as the area continues to be flooded, and that officials had “not yet determined” how the sinkhole will effect the Independence Day fireworks display set for July 3 at the common.

“The good news is that the #Madeira Independence Day celebration & fireworks at McDonald Commons are still ON!” Mueller said in a later post.

Although it is “unlikely” that the hole will be repaired in time for Saturday’s event, Mueller said in a statement to the Enquirer that “the City is evaluating the safety of blocking off the area from attendees,” adding that they have already blocked “off the dirt baseball fields to prevent dust being kicked up by walking/running.”

Sinkholes, which can be found all over the world, can build gradually or appear abruptly, posing a serious threat.

Two dogs were rescued from a massive sinkhole on a farm in Mexico in June after it increased in size and began to engulf a nearby house.

The sinkhole, which grew to the size of an American football field, appeared late in May on a property in the municipality of Juan C. Bonilla in the state of Puebla.

