The officer who shot the man in Indianapolis has filed a lawsuit against the NFL for its online social justice campaign.

The Indianapolis Police Officer who shot and killed Dreajson Reed, 21, is suing the National Football League [NFL] for defamation because the NFL linked Reed to other people killed unjustly by cops.

The NFL developed a video to celebrate Reed and 86 other people as part of their “Inspire Change: Say Their Tales” initiative, recounting their stories to “honor victims of systematic racism, victims of police wrongdoing, and social justice champions.”

De’Joure Mercer of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department filed a complaint against the NFL in federal court in the Southern District of Indiana on Monday. “The [v]ideo gives rise to the inference, implication, and imputation that Mercer committed occupational misconduct and even criminal acts during the May 6 [e]ncounter with Reed, comparable to those perpetrated against George Floyd,” stated Mercer’s lawyer, Guy Relford, in the complaint.

“This inference, implication, and imputation is erroneous because Mercer conducted no such acts,” the complaint continued.

Officers initiated a high-speed chase on Interstate 65 in Indianapolis on May 6, 2020, after observing Reed driving dangerously. The pursuit was purportedly caught on Reed’s Facebook live, and the car chase quickly turned into a foot chase.

Mercer was following Reed, according to Lt. Jeff Hearon, and when he saw Reed go for his waist, Mercer tased him and he collapsed. After that, gunshots were fired, and Hearon indicated that he didn’t know who fired first but that officer Mercer fired 13 shots.

Reed seemed to have been shot in the left shoulder, leg, head, and back of the neck, according to Hearon.

WRTV spoke with Reed’s sister, Jazmine Reed, who said her brother was speaking to her during the Facebook live video. Jazmine Reed told the station, “he was like ‘Sis I’m sorry.’ And I’m like ‘Brother what are you doing? We can’t think for them.’”

Reed's family filed a lawsuit against IMPD and the city of Indianapolis, and a grand jury was called to decide whether to indict Mercer.