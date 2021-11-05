The offensive social media posts of New Jersey truck driver Edward Durr have surfaced.

A number of contentious social media posts have surfaced from the accounts of Edward Durr, the Republican truck driver who defeated New Jersey State Senator Stephen Sweeney in a dramatic upset.

Several posts including Islamophobic slurs and parallels of COVID-19 regulations to the Holocaust surfaced shortly after Durr was declared the winner in New Jersey’s 3rd Legislative District by the Associated Press on Thursday.

Durr sent a tweet in September 2019 in which he called Islam a “false faith” and its prophet Muhammad a “pedophile,” according to NJ.com.

“Only fools believe in the teachings of Islam! It is a hate cult “Durr sent out a tweet.

Durr was also found to have called Democratic senator Robert Menendez a “pedophile” and downplayed the January 6 attack at the Capitol in 2017 and 2018.

“Is there any video of cops unlocking doors and letting’so-called Trumpers’ in? Also, is there a cameraman inside shooting pictures? Hmm? Setup? Durr made a Facebook post on January 9th.

Durr compared the crimes committed against Jews by the Nazis during World War II to demands imposed during the pandemic in a Facebook post from September, captioning it, “With every step toward dictatorship, the further we are from freedom!”

Another January tweet slammed Vice President Kamala Harris, implying that she was only sworn in because of her ethnicity and gender.

Neither Durr nor Sweeney have responded to the posts on social media. We’ve reached out to both candidates for comment.

Following Election Day results that saw Glenn Youngkin defeat Terry McAuliffe in Virginia and New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy narrowly avoid defeat to Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli despite being the overwhelming poll favorite just a few weeks ago, Durr's victory was the latest troubling sign for Democrats.

Durr told reporters after he was proclaimed the winner that his surprise triumph “didn’t happen because of me,” but rather because of voters’ displeasure with COVID regulations.

He said, ” “Nobody knows who I am. I’m a complete noob. I’m simply a regular guy. This is a condensed version of the information.