The Oath Keepers Data Leak Identifies Active NYC Police Officers as Far-Right Militia Members.

Several active New York City police officers are members of the extremist, far-right militia group Oath Keepers, according to a recent breach of membership records from the group.

After an unidentified hacker provided material to the nonprofit Distributed Denial of Secrets (DDoSecrets), which exchanges hacked data with researchers and journalists, a cache of internal emails was made public this week.

Following the Capitol incident on January 6, the Oath Keepers were inundated with emails from both potential members and individuals who wanted to leave the organization.

According to WNYC/Gothamist, an inquiry into those internet data revealed that some of those members include a number of New York City law enforcement officers, including two active NYPD officers. It is unknown whether these officers are still active members of the Oath Keepers.

Three of the public officials identified on the logs have notified the news organization that they were once members but are no longer involved with the organization.

A sergeant with the NYPD’s Firearms and Tactics Section and a Staten Island cop attached to the department’s Strategic Response Group, which is frequently deployed to quell protests, have been identified as the two active members.

Due to ties between law enforcement officials and the Oath Keepers, the NYPD has launched an internal investigation and the mayor’s office has launched an emergency investigation.

Officers are prohibited from knowingly engaging with organizations that are “reasonably considered” to be involved in criminal activity by the NYPD.

The NYPD was contacted for comment, but no response was received before publishing.

The Oath Keepers are well-known for their role in the attack on the US Capitol earlier this year, and the Southern Poverty Law Center has labeled them as an extremist group (SPLC).

The group’s founder, Stewart Rhodes, has claimed for years that the organization had successfully recruited tens of thousands of current and former police enforcement officers and military veterans.

The Oath Keepers were created after former President Barack Obama was elected as the country’s first Black president, according to the SPLC.

“On January 6, 2021, Oath Keepers from across the country took part in an insurgency and breach of the US Capitol building. At least 18 people have died so far. This is a condensed version of the information.