The number of people missing in the Surfside area has been reduced by nearly a fourth as 14 more victims have been discovered, bringing the total number of those killed to 78.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava remarked, “This is a startling and heartbreaking number that impacts all of us deeply.”

The Associated Press said that rescuers are on their 16th day of searching the rubble for survivors since the 12-story Champlain Towers South building collapsed on June 24. The number of people still missing has risen to 62, according to Cava, and the search continues.

Paraguay’s foreign minister said the sister of the country’s first lady was among the victims found in the rubble in a radio interview on Thursday. According to reports, several Latin Americans were inside the structure when it collapsed.

Rescuers have promised to comb through the wreckage in search of all victims.

After authorities came to the heartbreaking conclusion that there was “no hope of life” in the ruins of the building, the arduous search for survivors changed to a recovery mission at midnight Wednesday.

Workers dismantled the rest of the building, providing access to new regions of debris, rekindling hope of finding survivors. There were some gaps in the basement and parking garage where survivors could have been trapped, but no one was found alive. Instead, rescuers discovered almost a dozen more victims.

Families of the fatalities, as well as occupants of the building who survived but lost everything, have been promised financial aid by state and municipal officials. Meanwhile, a grand jury probe investigating the collapse has been launched. Families have also filed at least six lawsuits.