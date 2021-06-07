The number of people imprisoned in the United States decreased by 185K during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report.

According to a new analysis released Monday by the Vera Institute of Justice, the number of inmates in jails in the United States has hit its lowest point in more than 20 years, based on data from almost half of the country’s 3,300 jails.

The number of people detained in county jails across the United States decreased by about 25%, or 185,000, according to the report, which was shared with The Marshall Project and The Associated Press. This was due to counties’ attempts to release lower-risk prisoners, reduce arrests, and suspend in-person courts to combat the spread of COVID-19.

