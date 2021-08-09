The number of job openings in the United States in June shatters the previous record by 600,000, and the number of those laid off also reaches a new low.

According to the Labor Department, the United States had a record 10.1 million job opportunities in June, surpassing May’s previous high by 600,000 new positions, as well as a record low number of workers laid off.

Following last year’s COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns, the increased job opportunities suggest to a strengthening economy. However, there is a mismatch between job openings and the number of individuals available to fill them. Employers employed 6.7 million people in June, up from 6 million in May, when there were 9.5 million new job opportunities.

“Our labor force is recovering, our economy is reopening, and people are returning to work, but we still have a long way to go,” stated U.S. Secretary of Labor Robert Reich. Marty Walsh, the Secretary of Labor, issued a statement on Friday. “Our commitment to public health is critical to our economic recovery, so I strongly encourage anybody who is eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 if they have not already done so. It’s about how to safeguard yourself, your family, and our economy as a whole.” For more from the Associated Press, read the links below.

The disparity between job postings and hires shows that businesses are scrambling to fill positions. Some unemployed Americans may have avoided looking for employment due to lingering health concerns, difficulties finding childcare at a time when many schools are closed, and extended federal jobless benefits.

Nonetheless, hiring increased by over 12%, outpacing job postings by 6%, narrowing the gap. Contingent Macro Advisors wrote in a research report that “this report might offer the first sign that headwinds like generous unemployment benefits and childcare issues for parents might finally be abating, allowing people to get back to work.” The number of people quitting in June fell just short of the April high of 4 million.

As the deployment of vaccines allows companies to reopen or expand hours, the US economy has responded with unexpected power, encouraging cooped-up Americans to get out and patronize restaurants, bars, and shops. Nonetheless, the rapidly spreading Delta variety has cast a pall over the situation. More than 100,000 cases are reported on a daily basis, up from fewer than a year ago. This is a condensed version of the information.