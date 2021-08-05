The number of detainees in ICE custody has doubled in five months, surpassing the total for July 2020.

According to the Associated Press, the number of detainees in ICE custody has doubled in the last five months, hitting 27,000 as of July 22, up from 22,000 in July 2020.

While the number is still much below the August 2019 total of 55,000, it is a sore point for President Joe Biden’s pro-immigration supporters, who had anticipated that he would alter previous President Donald Trump’s stringent immigration policies.

Biden campaigned on reducing “prolonged” detention and the use of private prisons for immigration detention, both of which are still used to house the bulk of ICE detainees.

Silky Shah, executive director of Detention Watch Network, stated, “We’re in this extremely odd moment with him.” “There’s still time to turn things around, but his policies haven’t kept pace with his campaign rhetoric so far.”

Alexander Martinez claims he escaped El Salvador because of homophobia, government persecution, and the infamous MS-13 gang, only to face abuse and harassment in the country’s immigration detention system.

The 28-year-old has been transferred between six facilities in three states after illegally crossing the border in April. He claimed he contracted COVID-19, was tormented by fellow detainees for being gay, and was subjected to racist remarks and abuse from guards.

Martinez stated last week in Louisiana’s Winn Correctional Center, “I find myself emotionally unstable because I have endured a lot in jail.” “I never expected or imagined that I would be subjected to such barbaric treatment.”

Martinez is one of an increasing number of people being held in immigration detention centers across the country, many of whom, like Martinez, have passed their basic screening to request asylum in the United States.

In May, the Biden administration ended contracts with two contentious ICE detention sites, one in Georgia and the other in Massachusetts, to the delight of campaigners hoping for a larger rollback.

However, no other ICE contracts have been canceled, and Biden has requested financing for 32,500 immigrant detention beds in his budget, a slight decrease from Trump’s spending of 34,000.

Biden’s budget, according to a White House spokeswoman, cuts the number of ICE detention beds and redirects part of their use to processing individuals for parole and other alternatives.

In a recent congressional hearing, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas stated that he is “concerned about the misuse of custody” and promised to continue reviewing problematic institutions.

