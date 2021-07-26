The number of children using homeschool curriculums has doubled in six months as a result of the pandemic.

According to the Associated Press, the coronavirus epidemic resulted in a substantial increase in children being homeschooled, with the number doubling in just six months.

According to a March study from the United States Census Bureau, the percentage of households homeschooling their children would rise to 11% by September 2020, up from 5.4 percent six months previous.

Families cited a number of reasons for deciding to homeschool their children. Some families said their children had special education needs, while others said they were looking for a faith-based curriculum, and yet others thought their local schools were failing them. However, due to the pandemic, many families tried homeschooling for a short time and found it beneficial to their children.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

“I don’t think we would have opted to homeschool if it hadn’t been for the pandemic,” said Danielle King of Randolph, Vt., whose 7-year-old daughter Zo thrived with the flexible, one-on-one training. Literature, anatomy, and even archaeology have all been part of her education, which has been supplemented by field trips to find fossils.

Homeschooling rates among black families increased the most, from 3.3 percent in the spring of 2020 to 16.1 percent in the fall.

Arlena and Robert Brown of Austin, Texas, were the parents of three primary school-aged children when the pandemic broke out. The pair decided to try homeschooling with a Catholic-oriented curriculum provided by Seton Home Study School, which serves around 16,000 kids worldwide, after dabbling with virtual learning.

The Browns want to homeschool for another year, grateful for the ability to personalize the curriculum to their children’s specific needs. Riley, 10, has tested as academically bright, and Felicity, 9, has a learning disability. Jacoby, 11, has been diagnosed with narcolepsy and occasionally needs naps during the day; Riley, 10, has tested as intellectually gifted; and Felicity, 9, has a learning disability.

Robert Brown, a former teacher who now consults, said, “I didn’t want my kids to become a statistic and not reach their full potential.” “And we wanted them to have a firm grasp on their faith,” says the pastor.

Before the pandemic, Arlena Brown, who gave birth to her fourth child 10 months ago, worked as a preschool instructor. She claims that homeschooling has been a good experience.

