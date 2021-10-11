The number of children killed by guns in 2021 is expected to surpass the 1,375 killed in 2020.

According to the Associated Press, gun-violence deaths among children and teenagers in the United States have increased in recent years, and experts predict that after 1,375 fatalities in 2020, 2021 will be much worse.

In 2019, there were 991 gun-violence deaths among people aged 17 and under, according to the website Gun Violence Archive, which analyzes shootings for law enforcement, government, media, and commercial sources.

Experts claim that the COVID-19 pandemic’s associated inactivity and tension, along with easy availability to guns, has resulted in fights that frequently end in gunshots.

Shootings have taken the lives of 1,179 young people and injured 3,292 others as of Monday.

The FBI released a study on September 28 revealing that killings among those aged 19 and under increased by more than 21% in 2020.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Caion Greene, a 9-year-old from St. Louis, was killed in March when someone opened fire on his family’s automobile. The offense has been charged against a 17-year-old. Police and prosecutors have refused to discuss a motive for the shooting or say what provoked it.

In May, two Minneapolis youngsters were shot and killed. Trinity Ottoson-Smith, nine years old, was shot in the head while jumping on a trampoline. She was the unintentional victim of a bullet meant for someone else, according to police. There have been no arrests. When her mother drove her car into a gun war, her six-year-old daughter Aniya Allen was shot.

An 11-year-old girl was killed and a 5-year-old girl was injured on October 2 in Milwaukee when someone fired into their family’s automobile from another vehicle. Police have not stated whether they are aware of a motive and are requesting public assistance.

Teenagers are the most common victims.

Jamari Williams and Kentrell McNeal, both 15, were killed in separate shootings on Sept. 21 at Simeon Career Academy High School in Chicago. There have been no arrests, and authorities have refused to speculate on what caused the shootings.

During the previous school year, five students were slain and nine others were shot or shot at at Philadelphia’s Simon Gratz High School Mastery Charter. Two students and a recent graduate were killed just weeks into the new academic year. The school provides a memorial room for slain students, frequently assists with funeral expenses, and provides counseling services.

“We’ve gotten really excellent at it.” This is a condensed version of the information.