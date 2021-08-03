The number of Americans who believe the pandemic will last until 2022 has more than doubled in the last month, according to a poll.

“How long do you believe the amount of disruption occurring in travel, school, work, and public events in the United States will continue?” Gallup polled 3,475 persons over the age of 18.

Only 17% of Americans expected the disruptions would persist into 2022 in June. In July, 42% of Americans said yes.

A further 41% of Americans believe that the interruptions will last “until the end of 2021.” Overall, 83 percent of Americans believe the pandemic’s effects will last until the end of the year or well into the next.

Gallup’s poll was conducted from July 19 to July 26. The margin of error for the poll is plus or minus two percentage points.

In June, 89 percent of those polled believed the pandemic was improving “a little” or “a lot.” By July, the figure had dropped to 40%. In June, though, 3% of people thought the pandemic was getting “a little” or “a lot” worse. By July, the percentage had risen to 45 percent.

Vaccinated people are also more concerned about catching COVID-19 than unvaccinated people, according to Gallup. In June, 18% of vaccinated Americans expressed concern about catching coronavirus. By July, the percentage had risen to 33%.

In June, 15% of unvaccinated Americans expressed concern about catching coronavirus. By July, the percentage had risen to 20%.

Despite the increased anxiety, the number of respondents who said they would start sheltering in place or avoid public areas, public transportation, small gatherings, or large groups remained almost constant between June and July.

Gallup found that rising pessimism about the pandemic has correlated with an increase in COVID-19 Delta infection rates across the country.

According to the Associated Press, 90 percent of recent COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths in the United States have happened among unvaccinated people, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

While there have been “breakthrough” cases among vaccinated people, such diseases appear to be occurring in 0.0098 percent of all fully vaccinated persons, according to ABC News. Its report was based on recent CDC data. This is a condensed version of the information.