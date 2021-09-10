The number of 9/11 victims continues to rise, and hundreds of thousands will be denied compensation.

Due to the vast number of people exposed to a toxic cloud of pollutants and dust in lower Manhattan when the Twin Towers fell, the death and injury toll is still rising two decades after the events on 9/11. However, only a small percentage of the estimated 500,000 people who are already sick or are at risk of becoming sick are receiving treatment through federal health programs set up to assist them, or have received financial assistance from the massive government fund set up to compensate 9/11 victims.

According to federal statistics, more than 3,900 people have died as a result of 9/11-related conditions, surpassing the 3,030 people killed directly in Al-attacks Qaeda’s 20 years ago—a number that experts predict will inevitably rise as more people who were exposed to toxins after the Twin Towers collapsed develop and succumb to illness. An additional 112,000 people are being treated for a variety of medical conditions related to their exposure to a “witch’s brew” of more than 2,500 contaminants in downtown Manhattan on 9/11 and in the days and months that followed, including serious respiratory disorders and various types of cancer.

In the meantime, the government 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund (VCF), which provides financial assistance, has received nearly 67,500 claims and has paid out $8.95 billion to date.

Given the estimate of half a million people exposed to 9/11 toxins by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which administers the World Trade Center Health Program, those figures suggest there are potentially hundreds of thousands of victims who are going untreated and not receiving the financial compensation they are entitled to.

Michael Barasch, a New York City attorney whose office was blocks from the World Trade Center on 9/11, says, “It’s sad to know that these benefits are available and people aren’t taking use of them.” He suffered prostate cancer, was awarded compensation through the VCF (which he donated to charity), and has subsequently represented tens of thousands of other sufferers who were exposed to the poisonous cloud that surrounded the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.

