The NRA is accused of funneling $35 million to gun-rights candidates, including Trump, in an illegal manner.

The National Rifle Association (NRA) is accused of breaking federal campaign finance regulations by making as much as $35 million in illegal contributions, according to a new lawsuit.

The gun control advocacy group Giffords filed the complaint on Tuesday, accusing the NRA of participating in a seven-year pattern of violations of the Federal Election Campaign Act.

“The NRA has long pretended to be above the law, and it has done so again in recent election cycles. The NRA broke the law by illegally coordinating with federal elections and funneling millions of money to candidates who backed their extremist, lethal agenda, according to this lawsuit “In a statement, David Pucino, a senior staff attorney at Giffords Law Center, said.

“We’re suing the NRA to hold them accountable for activities that have corrupted politicians and harmed our democracy,” Pucino continued.

According to the complaint, the gun rights powerhouse violated federal standards by coordinating advertising with seven politicians running for federal office throughout the 2014, 2016 and 2018 election cycles via shell corporations.

Former President Donald Trump was allegedly one among those applicants, according to the lawsuit. Giffords accused the National Rifle Association of unlawfully contributing up to $25 million to Trump’s first presidential campaign.

Thom Tillis, Tom Cotton, Cory Gardner, Ron Johnson, Josh Hawler, and Matt Rosendale are among the politicians that have received these contributions over the years.

The NRA was contacted for comment by Washington Newsday, but no answer was received before publishing.

If Giffords’ lawsuit is successful, the NRA might be obliged to pay the US Treasury up to $35 million, according to Giffords.

The lawsuit claims that “Giffords is harmed by the competitive advantages the NRA has earned by violating campaign funding laws.”

The alleged plan involved the NRA and candidates working together through the political consultancy OnMessage/Starboard, which, according to the lawsuit, functioned as “OnMessage” on behalf of candidates and as “Starboard” on behalf of the NRA.

Giffords’ legal battle with the NRA began in 2018, when she filed charges with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) regarding the group’s alleged actions. The FEC was given 30 days to respond to the allegations by the United States District Court for the District of Columbia in September.

However, when the commission is formed. This is a condensed version of the information.