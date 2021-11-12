The North Dakota Senate has passed a bill prohibiting the teaching of critical race theory in schools, claiming that the action is preventative.

According to the Associated Press, the North Dakota Senate approved a bill banning the teaching of critical race theory in schools by a vote of 38-9 on Friday.

The bill’s supporters argued that it was a preventative measure because no evidence of critical race theory being taught in North Dakota schools.

Critical race theory, which advocates viewing America’s past and present through the perspective of racism, has sparked debate in American universities and communities. Some parents and lawmakers have even criticized the concept’s possible inclusion in school curricula as an attempt to indoctrinate children.

However, the vast majority of schools, according to sources, do not compel teachers to cover the theory in class. According to NBC News, more than 96 percent of 1,134 respondents in a survey done by the Association of American Educators, a nonpartisan professional association for teachers, were not required to teach critical race theory in their classes.

Only 45 percent of those polled agreed that instructors should have the option of including critical race theory in their curricula.

The proposed CRT ban was aimed “to attempt to make sure that it doesn’t come to our classrooms,” said to Republican state Senator Donald Schaible, who helped carry the bill to the North Dakota Senate floor.

According to the Associated Press, Republican Governor Doug Burgum will now decide whether to approve the bill, as well as another bill passed by the Senate on Friday by a vote of 33-14 that would limit COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Representatives in North Dakota granted final approval on Friday to a plan that exempts Social Security benefits from income tax. In the current two-year budget cycle, legislative budget writers anticipate that the bill will cut state revenues by $14.6 million.

Senators granted final approval to a bill that would give each North Dakota resident filing a return in 2021 and 2022 a $350 income tax credit. Burgum campaigned for the income tax reduction, recommending that some of the state’s $1.1 billion ending fund balance, which was more than expected in the previous two-year budget cycle, be used.

Both chambers of the legislature are controlled by Republicans. Burgum summoned the special session last month to address a narrow agenda that included legislative redistricting and approval.