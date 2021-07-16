The North Carolina Republican Party is pushing a bill that would prohibit critical race theory from being taught in schools.

According to the Associated Press, North Carolina Republicans are supporting a law that would make it illegal for teachers to discuss race and prejudice in the classroom.

The bill’s backers, including Republican state Senate Leader Phil Berger, stated this week that they aim to prevent the teaching of critical race theory or their perception of the notion. According to the Associated Press, the theory is based on the premise that systematic racism protects white people’s authority in society.

“We don’t want to indoctrinate people with what I believe to be the basis of critical race theory, which is that race determines whether or not someone will succeed, that race determines all matters that occur in society, and that past discrimination justifies contemporary prejudice,” Berger said.

According to the Associated Press, Berger and other bill supporters have been unable to find any instances of critical race theory indoctrination in K-12 classrooms.

Republicans, according to the theory’s creators, are hijacking a national discourse about race and misrepresenting their principles. The idea does not claim that people are born racists, and its proponents do not claim that they are arguing for a new kind of discrimination to compensate for past wrongdoings.

Instead, they see race as something that is created culturally. They claim the GOP is simply pandering to its mostly white base of supporters in the run-up to the elections next year.

“This is a 2022 tactic to weaponize white insecurity, to mobilize attitudes that have been mobilized again throughout history, employing a concept or group of beliefs that they can convince people is the current boogeyman,” said Kimberlé Crenshaw, an early proponent of the theory.

Any final law that reaches Democratic Governor Roy Cooper’s desk is likely to be vetoed. Republicans would virtually certainly lack the Democratic votes needed to override a veto in both the House and Senate.

Republicans who support the proposal have identified three counties—Durham, Mecklenburg, and Wake—where groups of teachers have either been or will shortly attend events where they will be presented with ideas related to the theory by GOP members. Republicans are concerned that the opinions promoted in those trainings will be passed on to pupils.

