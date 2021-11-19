The ‘No’ vote by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on infrastructure jolted the ‘Build Back Better’ vote.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat from New York, has claimed that her and other progressives’ “no” votes on a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package earlier this month aided the passage of the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better (BBB) Act for human infrastructure.

According to Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a vote on the BBB Act is scheduled on Thursday evening. Pelosi, on the other hand, had assured progressives that the act and the bipartisan bill would be voted on at the same time.

Ocasio-Cortez was one of six progressive Democrats who voted against the bipartisan bill on November 5 after Pelosi breached her commitment, as she revealed in a virtual town hall on Thursday evening.

“We were saying these two initiatives… [need]to be enacted at the same time because there is a very significant political risk in terms of keeping our caucus together and being able to preserve the votes,” Ocasio-Cortez added.

The votes were especially tense since the progressive and moderate wings of the Democratic Party disagreed on what should be included in the BBB Act.

While the bipartisan bill granted financing for road, bridge, and public transportation infrastructure repairs and enhancements, BBB seeks expenditures in “human infrastructure,” such as healthcare, childcare, and climate change programs.

Some progressive Democrats, including Ocasio-Cortez, are concerned that if the two bills aren’t voted on together, “some conservative Democrats,” such as West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, may oppose the “human infrastructure” spending that progressives demand.

Senators Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona both criticized BBB’s overall cost. They then demanded that it be stripped of measures such as Medicare expansion and a proposed $150 billion clean energy program.

The difference threatened to torpedo the BBB Act, as Republicans in Congress had prepared to vote against it in unison. As a result, for the act to become law through reconciliation, all 50 members of the Senate Democratic caucus would have to vote in support of it.

However, when the Democratic congressional leadership failed to follow through on its pledge to vote on both legislation simultaneously, Ocasio-Cortez and other progressives voted “nay” on the bipartisan bill to hold the leaders accountable. The result demonstrated that Democratic leaders could not assume that progressives would vote yes on any bill presented to them without fighting. This is a condensed version of the information.