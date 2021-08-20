The Newsom campaign responds to critics who claim he is dismissing Latinos.

On August 10, labor leaders and progressive organizations had a conference call to review the state of Gavin Newsom’s recall campaign, and the language used to describe the campaign concerned Democrats on the line.

The lead speaker on the conversation, according to a recording obtained by This website, says it is “horrifying” that a recent poll showed Newsom within the margin of error in the race. The call, which included dozens of people and organizations such as Indivisible and California Calls, offered a picture of a befuddled Democratic and progressive infrastructure scrambling to fix holes in Newsom’s operation ahead of the September 14 election.

The lead speaker stated, “Elderly voters believe they can prevent the recall.” “That demonstrates how poor the messaging is.”

In an unexpected turn, the same speaker told activists and progressives on the call that California has always been there for them, and now it’s time to pay it forward.

“Right now, we need your help,” she explained.

A Nevada speaker stated that the Silver State will assist, and the original lead speaker stated that they had used a lot of energy in Arizona and hoped that Arizona would assist as well. Taking in the tone of the conversation, another progressive leader responded by saying they were “shocked” by what they were hearing and that Democrats had been “caught flat-footed.”

When asked about Latino voter organization and outreach, the call’s organizers were sympathetic to the idea, but claimed they were ignorant of the issue and would look into it more.

One sceptical caller told This website, “They hadn’t thought about it.”

If that’s the case, it’s a major problem for Democrats not just in California, but across the country, as they see both potential and danger in Newsom’s support among Latino voters, and are concerned that it has deteriorated since his 2018 victory, when he received two-thirds of the Hispanic vote.

Support for the recall is growing among Latinos, according to recent surveys, with 40% backing it in a July Berkeley IGS study and 50% supporting it in a CBS News poll conducted from August 6 to 12.

Latinos have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic in California, where they account for 40% of the population. This is a condensed version of the information.