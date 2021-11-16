The news that Mel Gibson will be directing ‘Lethal Weapon 5’ has sparked widespread outrage.

The Braveheart actor, 65, has been involved in a number of disputes in the past over racist and antisemitic outbursts, leading some movie fans to believe that he should not be supported in his profession.

On Saturday, November 13, Gibson revealed the announcement of Lethal Weapon 5 at a fan event in London called An Experience with Mel Gibson.

Since 1988, the Australian actor has played Martin Riggs opposite Danny Glover as Roger Murtaugh in the popular action franchise.

Richard Donner, who died earlier this year, directed the flicks, and Gibson has revealed that he will be taking over as director in his place.

“Richard Donner, the man who directed all the Lethal films, he was a big guy,” Gibson addressed the crowd at the event over the weekend, according to NME.

“He was working on a screenplay and had gotten rather far with it. ‘Listen kid, if I kick the bucket, you’ll do it,’ he said one day. ‘Shut up,’ I told him, but he did pass away.” He went on to say: “But he did ask me to do it, and I didn’t object at the time. He told his wife, as well as the studio and the producer. As a result, I’ll be directing the fifth.” Other feature films directed by Gibson include The Passion of the Christ, Apocalypto, and Hacksaw Ridge.

The original Lethal Weapon picture was released in 1987, and it was one of the most well-known buddy police flicks of the time.

Gibson’s news, on the other hand, has enraged social media users who remember his anti-Semitic outburst from over two decades ago.

Gibson was arrested for drunk driving in California in 2006, and records of his encounter with police showed a racist and antisemitic diatribe in which he made insulting comments such Jews were “responsible for all the wars in the world.”

On Tuesday, the actor’s name was trending on Twitter, with a number of users expressing their displeasure with him announcing his directing job.

Jesse Hawken, a film podcaster, tweeted, “Periodic reminder that if ‘Cancel Culture’ genuinely existed, Mel Gibson would not be filming Lethal Weapon 5.”

