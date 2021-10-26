The Newest Internet Obsession Is ‘Alien’ Puffball Mushrooms.

You wouldn’t have missed them if you’d seen them on your autumn walks or all over your TikTok For You Page.

The popularity of the huge egg-shaped puffball mushrooms on the internet is growing as internet users get obsessed with the fungi found across North America and what you can do with it.

On TikTok, “#puffball” has had over 52 million views, while “#puffballmushroom” has received 39 million views, featuring videos of people seeking for and cooking the odd fungi.

“I’ve seen a lot of puffballs on my For You Page today.” “I had no idea they existed till today,” one person said.

Gabrielle Cerberville, a forager, received over one million likes on a video of her finding a puffball, which she posted to her Instagram account @chaoticforager. “The beautiful thing about puffballs is that they’re quite straightforward for rookie foragers to detect,” they told The Washington Newsday. Puffballs come in a variety of sizes and shapes, but the gigantic ones that are now popular on TikTok (Calvatia gigantea) are easy to spot: watch for big white alien volleyballs in open forests, meadows, and lawns.

"When you break them open, the inside should be all white. They're too mature to eat and should be left if they're stained in any way. When sliced, the better ones'squeak,' and older examples may begin to smell like feet, so it's critical to prepare them as soon as possible."

Cerberville, like other TikTokers, transforms her puffball findings into a variety of cuisines and photographs the process online: “Puffball mushrooms don’t have much flavor on their own, but I’ve discovered that there are several good ways to eat them: you can use them in stir fries and curries like tofu, you can slice the larger ones and use them as gluten-free pizza crusts, and you can even bread them to make puffball parmesan or katsu.”

“Keep in mind, though, that puffballs, like other mushrooms, contain a lot of water, which needs to be sweated out in a dry frying pan before adding butter oil. This is a condensed version of the information.