On November 7, the New York City Marathon will return with some notable alterations.

Within 48 hours, the 33,000 runners are required to get vaccinated or provide documentation of a negative COVID-19 test. According to the Associated Press, the field on which the runners will compete has reduced by roughly 40%. They will begin at the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge and proceed into Central Park. Spectators are asked to keep their distance from the action.

The event’s organizers, particularly Director Ted Metellus, hope that it will bring New Yorkers together in a level that hasn’t been seen since the pandemic.

“I’ll be excited and energized when I think about this year,” he told the Associated Press, “but I also recognize how much it means to everyone else in the city.”

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, New York has been gradually reopening. Since the spring, the city has begun reopening businesses and districts, and the marathon is being conducted to honor the city’s residents’ fortitude. However, the race had to be altered to account for the ongoing pandemic.

“The old adage, ‘We’ve always done it that way,’ wasn’t going to cut it,” Metellus explained.

When Gary Muhrcke became the first runner to cross the finish line of a New York City Marathon, he was an amateur, and neither were the 54 men who followed him.

That’s not to suggest they weren’t serious about it.

He recalled this week, “They turned the clock off at 3:59.”

The race’s initial edition, held exclusively in Central Park in 1970, bears little resemblance to the five-borough circuit that has drew millions to the streets of New York on the first Sunday of virtually every November thereafter. Adaptation, on the other hand, appears to have always allowed the world’s second-oldest marathon major to do more of what it does best—inspire and celebrate.

The 50th edition of the New York City Marathon will put that to the test.

This time, there will be no stopping the clock after four hours—the final group will not leave until midday, four hours after the professional wheelchair division is the first to hit the streets.

The open division will feature several Olympic medalists, with the men's and women's champions earning $100,000 apiece. Molly Seidel will be the most anticipated by local fans.