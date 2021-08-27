The New York City Jail where Jeffrey Epstein died, as well as Gotti, Madoff, and El Chapo, is closing.

Authorities propose to close a federal prison in New York City where convicted sex offender Jeffery Epstein died and a number of high-profile offenders were housed, in order to solve issues that arose after the disgraced tycoon committed suicide there two years ago.

The Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) in Lower Manhattan, one of America’s most secure jails, will be shuttered at least temporarily to address safety and infrastructure issues, according to The New York Times, citing the Justice Department.

While awaiting trial, the jail usually houses high-profile fraudsters, thugs, and murders. According to the publication, the prison presently houses 233 inmates, which is less than the full capacity of 600. The majority of the convicts will be transported to a federal prison in Brooklyn.

The MCC has often been chastised by inmates for its deplorable circumstances. There have been complaints about filth, large rats, cruel staff, crumbling infrastructure, and poor medical care at the facility. The MCC has been approached by this website for comment on the claims and shutdown plans.

The jail is well known for being the location where Epstein, who was facing sex trafficking accusations, was found hanged in his cell in August 2019, in a suicide. On the night before Epstein was found dead, two MCC guards were accused of napping and perusing the internet instead of regularly checking in on him.

Many renowned suspects, including Mexican drug lord Joaqun “El Chapo” Guzmán Loera, Gambino crime family chiefs John Gotti and Jackie D’Amico, and Ponzi scheme fraudster Bernard Madoff, have used the MCC as a pre-trial detention center in Manhattan.

Terrorists Omar Abdel Rahman and Ramzi Yousef were also based there after being convicted of conspiracy in the 1993 World Trade Center attack.

Loera was kept at the MCC during his federal court trial in Brooklyn, which concluded in his conviction in 2019. Loera is known for his prison escapes.

In a written statement on Thursday, a Justice Department spokesperson said the department is “dedicated to ensuring that every institution in the federal prison system is not only safe and secure, but also provides persons in custody with the resources and programs they need to make positive changes.” This is a condensed version of the information.