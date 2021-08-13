The New York Assembly has decided to put Andrew Cuomo’s impeachment investigation on hold.

Following Governor Andrew Cuomo’s decision to resign earlier this week, the New York State Assembly will put the governor’s impeachment investigation on hold.

Speaker Carl Heastie indicated on Friday that the investigation will be completed on August 25, the day after Cuomo’s departure becomes official.

One of the reasons for ending the investigation, according to Heastie, was the assumption that the state Legislature lacked the constitutional jurisdiction to impeach and remove a former elected official.

In a statement, Heastie stated, “Let me be clear: the committee’s work over the last several months, while not complete, did discover credible information in respect to claims that have been made in reference to the governor.”

“This evidence concerned not only sexual harassment and misconduct but also the misuse of state resources in relation to the publication of the governor’s memoir as well as improper and misleading disclosure of nursing home data during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the speaker continued, “underscoring the depth of this investigation.”

Cuomo resigned on August 11, one week after a state attorney general’s report revealed that he sexually assaulted current and past female employees. According to the investigation, he also fostered a hostile work atmosphere for women.

Cuomo vehemently contested the report’s findings, claiming that the uproar was politically motivated, biased, and untruthful. He claimed his first instinct was to contest the claims, but he realized that doing so would only cause the state government’s activities to be slowed.

In a pre-recorded video statement, he stated, “The greatest way I can contribute now is if I step aside and allow government get back to government.”

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.