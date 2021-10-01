The new police reform laws in California include a decertification process for “bad cops.”

On Thursday, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a slew of police reform laws into law, including one that establishes a mechanism for officers to be decertified if they use excessive force or engage in other “severe misconduct” infractions.

According to State Senator Steven Bradford, a Democrat who presented the bill alongside Toni Atkins, the state Senate’s president pro tempore, the new law allowing officer decertification makes California the 47th state to do so.

“California’s criminal justice system is one of the most progressive in the country. But, for far too long, police who conduct terrible acts in one department are either not held accountable and continue to be a problem in that community, or they are reprimanded but are allowed to find work in another agency,” Bradford said in a statement released by Newsom’s office.

The “rinse and repeat” procedure by which “problematic” cops remain in uniform fosters a “constant erosion of community trust,” according to Bradford’s statement.

“At long last, California joins the 46 other states that have procedures in place to decertify bad cops,” Bradford added.

Newsom held a signing ceremony at Rowley Gym in Gardena, a community in Los Angeles County, on Thursday morning. State legislators, local community leaders, and families who have been affected by police violence accompanied him.

On Thursday, Newsom signed eight police reform proposals into law. The new laws address revised minimum age requirements for aspiring officers, increased transparency for police misconduct records, assistance for officers reporting excessive use of force by fellow officers, and prohibitions on policing techniques that pose a “substantial risk of positional asphyxia.”

In the aftermath of the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and others at the hands of police, there has been a widespread movement for policing reform during the last 18 months, with protestors around the country demanding an end to systemic racism. Despite the failure of a recent national effort to pass reform in Washington, D.C., President Joe Biden expressed optimism that he will be able to sign “a complete and substantial police reform bill” into law during his term.

