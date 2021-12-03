The Nevada Supreme Court has ruled that gun manufacturers are not responsible for the Las Vegas concert shooting.

According to the Associated Press, Nevada’s highest court has sided with gun manufacturers in a wrongful death claim filed by the parents of a woman slain in the 2017 mass shooting on the Las Vegas strip.

The state Supreme Court found that gunmakers such as Colt Manufacturing Co. and others are not liable for the shooting killings because a state law shields them from liability unless one of their rifles fails.

The lawsuit was filed in July 2019 by the woman’s parents, who claimed that the gun companies “knowingly manufactured and sold weapons designed to shoot automatically because they knew their AR-15s could be easily modified with bump stocks to do so, thereby violating federal and state machine gun prohibitions.”

According to the Associated Press, Stephen Paddock used an AR-15 with a bump stock to fire at a concert crowd from his hotel room, injuring hundreds of people and killing 60.

This is a breaking story that will be updated as more information becomes available.