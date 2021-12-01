The Nevada Boxing Commission claims that the charity event at which a student was killed was not properly licensed.

The Nevada Athletic Commission did not authorize a fraternity fundraiser boxing bout in which University of Nevada, Las Vegas student Nathan Tyler Valencia was killed, according to the chairman of Nevada’s boxing governing organization.

Valencia, 20, died of blunt force head injuries on Nov. 23, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. Valencia took part in a charity boxing contest put on by the fraternity Kappa Sigma on Nov. 19. The event benefited Center Ring Boxing, a club in Las Vegas that specializes on training troublesome teenagers.

Valencia’s death was deemed a homicide, according to Commission Chairman Stephen Cloobeck, who believes authorities should investigate. According to The Associated Press, the Athletic Commission will investigate the event.

Valencia’s death was ruled a homicide by the Clark County coroner, but no criminal charges are expected, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

“While Mr. Valencia’s death is unfortunate, the circumstances surrounding his death are not criminal,” the department stated in a statement.

Valencia’s parents, Cynthia and Michael Valencia of Las Vegas, are represented by Ryan Zimmer and Nick Lasso, who stated they will “completely cooperate and disclose any information necessary” for the Athletic Commission’s investigation.

“Those responsible for Nathan’s death will be held accountable, and we will make certain that this never happens to another son, daughter, or member of this community,” they stated.

Witnesses told Zimmer and Lasso that no emergency medical personnel were present at the event, and that attendees had previously been knocked out and “needed hospital attention,” according to the attorneys.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Zimmer and Lasso claimed that it was unclear whether the mysterious man who officiated Valencia’s fight had professional training, and that he was shown on camera drinking before the fights.

The attorneys stated, “It is intolerable that the person in charge of enforcing the rules of combat with the authority to halt a fight would be impaired.”

Cloobeck said the event was not regulated by the state, despite the fact that it is recognized by UNLV and has raised charity donations for years.

As the state’s regulator of “contests and demonstrations of unarmed combat,” the Athletic Commission would have been in charge of promoting, permitting, weigh-ins, referee standards, and insurance. Medical. This is a condensed version of the information.