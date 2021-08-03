The NCAA should give schools financial incentives to improve women’s basketball, according to a new report.

According to the Associated Press, a law firm that investigated the NCAA for gender equity concerns presented a report Tuesday recommending that the organization provide financial incentives to colleges to strengthen women’s basketball programs. The NCAA should stage the men’s and women’s Final Fours at the same location, according to the research by Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP.

The NCAA has failed to live up to its stated commitment to ‘diversity, inclusiveness, and gender equity among its student-athletes, coaches, and administrators’ in women’s basketball, according to the report.

According to the Associated Press, Kaplan Hecker & Fink was hired in March 2021 after the NCAA granted greater amenities to men’s Division I basketball teams than to women’s teams competing in the tournament. One of the biggest complaints was that the women’s teams in San Antonio didn’t have access to the same complete weight training facility as the men’s teams in Indianapolis.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Because of the epidemic, both tournaments were hosted in a single location in 2021.

The research stated that the inequalities were not limited to this year’s championships, and that the NCAA’s underlying financial agreement with its member institutions is largely to blame: The NCAA’s structure and methods, according to Kaplan, “are geared to enhance the value of and support for the Division I Men’s Basketball Championship as the NCAA’s and its membership’s principal source of financing.”

The NCAA made almost $1 billion in revenue the year before the epidemic, with the majority of that coming from the men’s basketball tournament’s media rights deal with CBS and Turner.

For years, the NCAA has grappled with the issue of equity for the two major tournaments, and ideas have been made in the past to improve things. However, events this year brought the issue to the forefront once more.

The absence of staffing in the women’s tournament, as well as other variances between the two events, such as COVID-19 testing protocols, food, signage, and outdoor leisure, according to the Kaplan report, resulted mostly from a lack of collaboration between the two events’ organizers.

“The women’s basketball staff person in charge of credentials, game operations, and about 30 other jobs had about eight men’s basketball staff members. This is a condensed version of the information.